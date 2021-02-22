Kit Harington, Anna Paquin, Nikki M. James Among Cast for ‘Modern Love’ Season 2 at Amazon

The Amazon anthology series “Modern Love” has announced its main cast for Season 2.

Season 2 of the series will feature episodes starring: Gbenga Akinnagbe (“The Deuce”), Susan Blackwell (“Madam Secretary”), Lucy Boynton (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), Tom Burke (“Mank”), Zoe Chao (“Love Life”), Maria Dizzia (“Orange is the New Black”), newcomer Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback (“Judas and the Black Messiah”), Kathryn Gallagher (“Jagged Little Pill”), Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”), Garrett Hedlund (“Mudbound”), Telci Huynh (“God Friended Me”), Nikki M. James (“Book of Mormon”), Aparna Nancherla (“Corporate”), Larry Owens (“High Maintenance”), Zane Pais (“Room 104”), Anna Paquin (“Flack”), Isaac Powell (“Dear Evan Hansen”), Ben Rappaport (“For the People”), Milan Ray (“Troop Zero”), Jack Reynor (“Midsommar”), Miranda Richardson (“Stronger”), Marquis Rodriguez (“When They See Us”), James Scully (“You”), Zuzanna Szadkowski (“Gossip Girl”), Lulu Wilson (“The Glorias”), Don Wycherley (“Wild Mountain Thyme”), and Jeena Yi (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”).

Variety exclusively reported last week that Minnie Driver would also star in the second season of the series.

“We’re so excited to bring a second season of this series to life, and give an opportunity to really shine a light on what matters most,” said series showrunner John Carney. “With so much uncertainty in our current world, these stories bring truth and love to people everywhere, and I’m so appreciative to be a part of making that happen.”

Carney also serves as writer, director and executive producer. John Crowley, Marta Cunningham, Jesse Peretz, and Andrew Rannells will also direct episodes of this season, with Celine Held and Logan George co-directing an episode. The episode Rannells will direct is based upon a personal essay that he penned for the New York Times column.

Todd Hoffman, Trish Hofmann, and Anthony Bregman also serve as executive producers on Season 2, along with Caitlin Roper and Choire Sicha of The New York Times, with Sean Fogel serving as a producer and Daniel Jones, editor of the “Modern Love” column, who serves as co-producer. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Storied Media Group, Likely Story, and The New York Times.