Minnie Driver Joins ‘Modern Love’ Season 2 at Amazon (EXCLUSIVE)

Minnie Driver has been cast in the upcoming Season 2 of “Modern Love” at Amazon, Variety has learned exclusively.

Details of Driver’s character in the episodic anthology series are being kept under wraps. At the time of this publishing no other stars have been confirmed for Season 2. Some of the actors who appeared in Season 1 were Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Andy Garcia, Dev Patel, and Catherine Keener.

The series is described as an exploration of love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms, with each standalone episode based on some of the most popular stories from the New York Times column on which it is based.

Driver has worked in television numerous times throughout her career. She most recently appeared on NBC’s revival of “Will & Grace” and led the ABC single-cam comedy “Speechless.” She also starred in the FX series “The Riches,” for which she earned a Golden Globe nomination in 2008. Driver is also a celebrated film actress, having earned an Oscar nomination for her supporting role in “Good Will Hunting.” Her other film roles include “Grosse Pointe Blank,” “Circle of Friends,” “Big Night,” “Sleepers,” and “The Governess.” She will appear in Sony’s upcoming musical take on “Cinderella” later this year.

She is repped by CAA, Independent Talent Group, Untitled Entertainment, and Morris Yorn.

John Carney is the executive producer and showrunner of “Modern Love.” Todd Hoffman, Trish Hofmann, and Anthony Bregman also serve as executive producers on Season 2, along with Sam Dolnick and Choire Sicha of The New York Times, with Sean Fogel serving as a producer. Daniel Jones, editor of the “Modern Love” column, serves as consulting producer. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Storied Media Group, Likely Story, and The New York Times.