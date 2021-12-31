NBC is courting millennial and Gen-Z demographics with its New Year’s Eve centerpiece, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson.” The live special is airing Friday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET on NBC, with a livestream on Peacock.

The Miami-based event opened with Davidson and Cyrus rapping a lengthy parody version of Will Smith’s “Miami,” with Davidson joking that Bill Cosby and Kevin Spacey might show up to celebrate. Shots of fans moving their masks to the side to vape in the crowd immediately followed, setting the tone for the night.

After a short joint monologue with jokes about COVID and crying along to Cyrus’ songs (who hasn’t?!), the duo introduced an upbeat performance of “Tap In” and “Icy Chain” from Saweetie, complete with masked backup dancers. The music continued with a quick transition to Anitta performing “Faking Love,” with a return from Saweetie for the feature.

Davidson returned after the commercial to give a bit of standup about feeling out of place at such a cool event, and then kicked it over to performance from Cyrus and Brandi Carlile of the latter’s 2007 single “The Story,” and following up with a duet on Cyrus’ 2009 hit “The Climb.”

Jack Harlow continued with a performance of the lyrics-heavy “SUVs (Black on Black),” quickly transitioning into his enormous hit “Whats Poppin” and the Lil Nas X collaboration “Industry Baby.”

Davidson and Cyrus followed with a fun pretaped sketch about how their storied drug use and wild behavior (and Davidson’s Staten Island heritage!) are a “show for the cameras.”

“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” was advertised to capitalize on Cyrus and Davidson’s outspoken personalities, with the former describing the special on a Jimmy Fallon segment as, “He’ll be funny and I’ll be naked, and together we’ve got a show.” Special guests for the night include Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn and Kitty Ca$h. “Saturday Night Live” creator and executive producer (and Davidson’s boss) Lorne Michaels executive produced this special.

In addition to his work on “Saturday Night Live,” Davidson had a busy 2021, with appearances in James Gunn’s superhero film “The Suicide Squad,” the police procedural “The Rookie” and a leading voice performance in the animated comedy “The Freak Brothers.” Up next are roles in the slasher “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” and the Kaley Cuoco rom-com “Meet Cute.” Meanwhile, Cyrus collaborated with a wide range of artists on new music in 2021, including Lil Nas X, the Kid Laroi, Elton John and Yo-Yo Ma.

