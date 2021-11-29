Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson to Host New Year’s Eve Special for NBC, From Exec Producer Lorne Michaels

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson will join forces to perhaps answer an age-old question: Should auld acquaintance be forgot and never brought to mind? Cyrus and Davidson have signed on to ring in the New Year on NBC, with a special executive produced by “Saturday Night Live’s” Lorne Michaels.

“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson” promises a “star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances” from Miami, airing from 10:30 p.m. ET to 12:30 a.m. ET on New Year’s Eve, on NBC as well as live-streamed on Peacock.

Davidson, of course, is a “Saturday Night Live” star, while recording artist Cyrus is no stranger to NBC, having served as a judge on “The Voice.” More recently, Cyrus sealed an overall talent and development deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete,” said Jen Neal, executive VP, Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal.

“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Miley Cyrus and Lindsay Shookus. Den of Thieves will produce the special, with exec producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski. It will also be produced by Hopetown Entertainment, Miley Cyrus’ and Tish Cyrus’s production company. Joe DeMaio will serve as director.

As part of her first-look arrangement with NBC, Hopetown is developing scripted and unscripted projects for the NBCU outlets. She also signed on to star in three specials for NBCU, starting with the Pride concert special “Stand By You,” for Peacock earlier this year.

The Cyrus/Davidson collab marks the end of Carson Daly’s reign as NBC’s New Years Eve host after 16 editions. (He had hosted since 2004, except for 2017-2018, when there was no special). Last year, Daly hosted NBC’s New Year’s Eve special live from Times Square with Amber Ruffin and Stephen “tWitch” Boss.