Mike Tyson Hulu Series ‘Iron Mike’ Casts Russell Hornsby as Don King (EXCLUSIVE)

Russell Hornsby has been cast as Don King in the upcoming Hulu limited series about Mike Tyson, “Iron Mike,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Hornsby joins previously announced series lead Trevante Rhodes, who will play Tyson. The series is said to be an exploration of the wild, tragic and controversial life and career of Tyson, one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture. Production on the eight-episode series is currently underway.

The King character is described as ruthlessly ambitious with a flashy personality. He is a notorious boxing promoter that takes Tyson’s boxing career to the next level. He’s a businessman; strategic, resilient, knowing how to work everything in his favor. However, much of his arrogance might be hiding a deeper vulnerability. While others may focus on the little details, King has his eyes on the prize – always thinking of the bigger picture.

King entered the world of boxing by originally promoting fights for Muhammad Ali, including the famous “Rumble in the Jungle” and the “Thrilla in Manila.” Beyond Ali and Tyson, he has also worked with top fighters like Larry Holmes and Roberto Durán and is considered one of the best promoters in the history of the sport. He is also a highly-controversial figure in the boxing world to this day, having been the subject of numerous lawsuits by boxers he represented over claims he withheld money from them during their careers.

Hornsby will appear in seven of the eight episodes of “Iron Mike.” Interestingly, this is not the first time he will play a boxing promoter with questionable motives. Hornsby previously appeared in “Creed II” in the role of Buddy Marcelle, who sets up the first and second fight between Adonis Creed and Viktor Drago. Hornsby is also known for his roles in films like “The Hate U Give” and “Fences” and in TV shows like “Grimm,” “The Affair,” and “Seven Seconds.” He currently stars in the Starz series “Black Mafia Family.”

“I, Tonya” screenwriter Steven Rogers created the series and will executive produce. Karin Gist will serve as showrunner and executive producer under her The Gist of It banner along with Claire Brown. The “I, Tonya” team of Craig Gillespie, Clubhouse Pictures’ Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan, and LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie will also executive produce along with Entertainment 360’s Darin Friedman. Anthony Hemingway, Anthony Sparks, and Samantha Corbin-Miller executive produce as well, with Rhodes executive producing in addition to starring. 20th Television will produce.

Tyson is not in any way involved with the series and has called it “tone-deaf cultural misappropriation.” Shortly thereafter, Tyson announced he was executive producing a limited series based on his life with Jamie Foxx attached to star.