Mike Tyson Slams Hulu Series Based on His Life: ‘Couldn’t Be More Inappropriate or Tone Deaf’

Mike Tyson has come out strongly against the planned Hulu series based on his life, “Iron Mike.”

The series, which was announced earlier on Thursday, has been given an eight-episode order at the streamer and is said to explore Tyson’s life and career in and out of the ring.

“Hulu’s announcement to do an unauthorized mini-series of the Tyson story without compensation, although unfortunate, isn’t surprising,” Tyson posted on Instagram. “This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu’s corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story. To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu’s concern for dollars over respect for black story rights. Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to black experiences especially after all that has transpired in 2020. The real Mike Tyson authorized story is in development and will be announced in coming days. Hulu to announce stealing a black athletes story during Black History month couldn’t be more inappropriate or tone deaf. #boycotthulu #corporategreed”

Hulu declined to comment.

“Iron Mike” reunites several key players from the Oscar-winning film “I, Tonya.” Steven Rogers, who wrote the film, created “Iron Mike” and serves as executive producer. Craig Gillespie, who directed the film, will direct and executive produce the series. “I, Tonya” star Margot Robbie will executive produce under the LuckyChap Entertainment banner along with Tom Ackerley and Brett Hedblom. Karin Gist will serve as showrunner and executive produce via The Gist of It along with Claire Brown

Tyson made worldwide headlines when he became the youngest ever heavyweight champion in boxing history in 1986 at the age of 20. He remained a major force in boxing for years and is widely considered one of the greatest heavyweight fighters of all time. But his life outside the ring attracted perhaps even more attention, with Tyson becoming infamous for his wild exploits. He was also accused of serious mental and physical abuse by his wife, Robin Givens, and was convicted of rape in 1992, ultimately serving less than three years in prison.

He has made a comeback of sorts in recent years, appearing in projects like “The Hangover” film franchise as himself and performing in a one man show on Broadway. He has also been open about his struggles with mental illness and substance abuse. Most recently, Tyson fought an eight round exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. in July, which ended in a draw.