Mike Scully, Julie Thacker Scully Sign With Verve (EXCLUSIVE)

In a competitive situation, Mike Scully and Julie Thacker Scully have signed with Verve, Variety has learned exclusively.

The husband and wife duo most recently co-created the Fox animated series “Duncanville” with Amy Poehler, on which they also serve as co-showrunners. Poehler also provides the voice of the lead character on the show and serves as an executive producer along with Scully and Thacker Scully. The show will return to the broadcaster for its second season on May 23.

Scully is perhaps best known for his time on “The Simpsons,” on which he was an executive producer and showrunner for four seasons. He was also a producer on “The Simpsons Movie,” which was released in 2007. He has also worked as a writer-producer on hit shows like “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “The Carmichael Show,” and “Parks and Recreation.” He was

Thacker Scully was also a writer and co-executive producer on “The Simpsons” as well as shows like “Fuller House” and the animated series adaptation of “Napoleon Dynamite,” which Scully co-developed. She and Scully co-created shows like “Complete Savages” for ABC starring Keith Carradine and Erik Von Dettern and “The Pitts” for Fox, which was an early starring role for Lizzy Caplan. Both Scully and Thacker Scully have also directed in addition to writing and producing.

News of the signing comes around two weeks after Verve had promoted longtime TV lit agent Chris Noriega to partner at the agency. He joined fellow Verve partners Bryan Besser, Adam Levine and Bill Weinstein, and, Amy Retzinger, Adam Weinstein, David Boxerbaum, Felicia Prinz and Sean Grumman.