Mike Richards Fired as Executive Producer of ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Sony has fired Mike Richards as the executive producer of “Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune.” Michael Davies, the “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” executive producer whose Embassy Row shingle is based at Sony, will take over production duties in the interim.

The news comes a little more than a week after Mike Richards was forced to step down as “Jeopardy!” host, just nine days after he was tapped to succeed the legendary Alex Trebek as the face of the beloved quiz show. Richards gave up the job as host after ugly statements that he had made on an eight-year-old podcast series resurface, and that followed concerns over the host selection process — with whispers that Richards, as host, was able to calibrate the search to replace Trebek in his favor. And it also came following the unearthing of discrimination lawsuits that multiple models working on “Price Is Right,” which he had produced at the time, filed in 2010 and 2011.

But the after Richards gave up the host chair, Sony voiced support for him remaining in his role as executive producer. “Mike has been with us for the last two years and has led the ‘Jeopardy!’ team through the most challenging time the show has ever experienced. It is our hope that as EP he will continue to do so with professionalism and respect,” Sony said at the time.

The five episodes that Richards shot in his first and only day as “Jeopardy!” permanent host were scheduled to start off the new season on Sept. 13; it’s unclear if that will change now that he is also no longer EP.

The following was just sent to “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” staff from Suzanne Prete, executive vice president, business and strategy, “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!”:

I’m writing to let you know that Mike will no longer be serving as EP of Wheel and Jeopardy! effective immediately. We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened.

Michael Davies from Embassy Row has agreed to help with production on an interim basis until further notice. Michael and I will work together with all of you in the weeks ahead to ensure that production remains on schedule and we do not miss a beat as we head into the new season.

I know this has been a challenging time for the entire team, and I want to thank you all for your cooperation and professionalism over these last few weeks. As Ravi mentioned last week, I will be more involved in the day-to-day on our shows moving forward and I am looking forward to working closely with all of you. Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you need anything.

Sincerely,

Suzanne

Richards was named permanent host on Aug. 11, six days after Variety reported he was in advanced negotiations for the coveted job. Simultaneously, previous guest host Mayim Bialik was named the host of “Jeopardy!” primetime specials and a spinoff series; she was later tapped to again fill in as guest host on the daytime “Jeopardy!” following Richards’ ouster as host; a round of other guest hosts are expected to sit in for the foreseeable future as another search for Trebek’s permanent replacement gets back underway.