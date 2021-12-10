Mike Flanagan’s ‘Fall of the House of Usher’ Netflix Series Adds 20 To Cast

Mike Flanagan announced 20 new additions to the cast of his and Trevor Macy’s upcoming Netflix limited series “The Fall of the House of Usher,” including Samantha Sloyan and Rahul Kohli.

Along with Sloyan and Kohli, new cast members include Henry Thomas, T’Nia Miller, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Katie Parker, Michael Trucco, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Kyleigh Curran, Paola Nuñez, Aya Furukawa, Matt Biedel, Daniel Jun, Ruth Codd, Robert Longstreet, Annabeth Gish and Igby Rigney. Character details for these actors have yet to be announced.

With the exception of Goodwin, Nuñez and Jun, each of the new additions have worked with Flanagan and Macy before on previous projects, with many having been specifically involved with Flanagan and Macy’s production company Intrepid Pictures.

“The Fall of the House of Usher” is described as a modern remix of the short story of the same name by Egdar Allen Poe and multiple of his other works. As previously announced, Frank Langella leads the cast as Roderick Usher, the patriarch of the Usher dynasty. Mary McDonnell plays Roderick’s twin sister Madeline, the “hidden hand” of the family. Carl Lumbly plays investigator C. Auguste Dupin, who was featured in multiple works by Poe. Mark Hamill plays a character yet to be named who is described as being “surprisingly at home in the shadows.” Carla Gugino also plays a currently unnamed character. The series will begin principal photography in a few weeks.

The series is Flanagan and Macy’s fifth series for Netflix under their Intrepid Pictures overall deal. Their previous projects include “The Haunting of Hill House,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and “Midnight Mass.” In 2022, Intrepid Pictures will debut their fourth project, “The Midnight Club.”

Flanagan serves as creator of “The Fall of the House of Usher” and executive produces alongside Macy for Intrepid Pictures, as well as Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari. Flanagan and Fimognari will each direct four episodes.