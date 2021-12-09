Mike Flanagan’s ‘Fall of the House of Usher’ Netflix Series Adds Five to Cast, Including Carla Gugino and Mark Hamill

Mike Flanagan announced that Carla Gugino, Mark Hamill, Frank Langella, Mary McDonnell and Carl Lumbly have been added to the cast of his and Trevor Macy’s upcoming Netflix limited series “The Fall of the House of Usher.”

“To tell this epic tale of greed, horror, and tragedy, we have assembled the largest ensemble cast in the history of Intrepid Pictures,” Flanagan wrote on Twitter.

The series is described as a modern remix of the short story of the same name by Egdar Allen Poe and multiple of his other works. Langella leads the cast as Roderick Usher, the patriarch of the Usher dynasty. Mary McDonnell plays Roderick’s twin sister Madeline, the “hidden hand” of the family. Lumbly plays investigator C. Auguste Dupin, who was featured in multiple works by Poe. Mark Hamill’s character is yet to be named, but is described as being “surprisingly at home in the shadows.” Details of Gugino’s character are yet to be announced, as are other members of the ensemble.

The series will begin principal photography in a few weeks according to Flanagan. “We have many more names to share,” he wrote. “Some familiar faces, some new ones, all incredible performers coming together to bring the world of Poe to life as it’s never been seen before. Cannot wait to tell you more!”

“The Fall of House of Usher” is Flanagan and Macy’s fifth series for Netflix under their Intrepid Pictures overall deal. Their previous projects include “The Haunting of Hill House,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and “Midnight Mass,” which all feature Gugino. In 2022, Intrepid Pictures will debut their fourth project, “The Midnight Club.”

Flanagan serves as creator, and executive produces alongside Macy for Intrepid Pictures, as well as Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari. Flanagan and Fimognari will each direct four episodes.