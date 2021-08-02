‘Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ Renewed for Season 2 at Disney Plus

“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” has been renewed for Season 2 at Disney Plus.

Set in present day Minnesota, the series takes place after the events of the original films. The Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Lauren Graham), set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay, (Emilio Estevez) they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game.

The series also stars Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Julee Cerda, Luke Islam, Bella Higginbotham, Taegen Burns, Kiefer O’Reilly, and De’Jon Watts. The first season of “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” debuted on Disney Plus back in March. It consisted of 10 episodes. Production on Season 2 is slated to begin in early 2022.

Steve Brill, Cathy Yuspa and Josh Goldsmith will return as showrunners and executive producers for Season 2, with all three also executive producing. ABC Signature is the studio.

The series has received mostly positive reviews from critics, holding an 89% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In her review for Variety, Caroline Framke wrote:

“Every so often, a beloved childhood property rebooting itself to check in with its stars as jaded adults works (see: ‘Saved By The Bell,’ ‘Cobra Kai’). Other times, it’s just a depressing retread (see: ‘BH90210’). By subverting its source material’s premise and keeping Bombay in the mix but not at its center, ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ makes sharp, timely updates to the timeless story of “good guy” underdogs who just want to have some fun, but aren’t about to complain if they can stick it to the “bad guys” with a win or two. That spirit, more than the team’s logo or legacy, is the real Ducks way.”