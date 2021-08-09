Mike Flanagan’s ‘Midnight Mass’ Teaser: A Supernatural Storm Is Brewing on Crockett Island

Netflix released the official teaser for “Midnight Mass,” the upcoming supernatural horror series from Mike Flanagan.

Starring Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel and Hamish Linklater, the seven-episode series follows an isolated island community that experiences miraculous events and frightening omens after the arrival of a mysterious priest. The show entered production last August and wrapped up in December.

Flanagan — who also created, directed and wrote “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor” — is known for crafting harrowing stories without relying on horror tropes.

In a letter released with the teaser, Flanagan wrote: “I’m just going to admit it… ‘Midnight Mass’ is my favorite project so far. As a former altar boy, about to celebrate 3 years of sobriety, it’s not had to see what makes this so personal. The ideas at the root of this show scare me to my core.”

On Thursday, Netflix released a six-second clip from “Midnight Mass” with the cryptic caption, “We’re 30 miles from the mainland with only two ferries a day.” Another short video, which shows a swing rocking back and forth and wind chimes, was accompanied with the caption, “We used to be a community of hundreds. Now we’re just dozens.” While the short teasers were posted on the Twitter account for “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” Flanagan confirmed in a follow-up tweet that “Midnight Mass” is not a new chapter of the “Haunting” series.

The cast also includes Annabeth Gish, Michael Trucco, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney and Annarah Shephard.

Flanagan is also currently working on an adaptation of the horror comic “There’s Something Killing the Children,” which was written by James Tynion IV and illustrated by Werther Dell’Edera, as well as “The Midnight Club,” a horror anthology series based on Christopher Pike’s novels that follow a group of terminally ill teenagers.

Watch the teaser and see first look photos below.