‘Midnight Mass’ Team Sets ‘Fall of the House of Usher’ Series at Netflix

Mike Flanagan has scared up a new Netflix series, with the “Midnight Mass” and “The Haunting of Hill House” creator setting up the new limited series “The Fall of the House of Usher” at the streamer.

The series is based on multiple works by Edgar Allan Poe rather than just the titular short story, though exact plot details are being kept under wraps at this time. Netflix has ordered eight episodes.

Flanagan created the series and serves as an executive producer alongside Trevor Macy under their Intrepid Pictures banner. Flanagan will also direct four episodes of the series. Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari will also executive produce, with Fimognari also directing four episodes. Intrepid Pictures’ Melinda Nishioka will co-executive produce.

“The Fall of the House of Usher” is now the fifth series Intrepid Pictures has at Netflix, with the company currently under an overall deal at the streaming service. Along with “The Fall of the House of Usher,” there is also both “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” as well as the recently-launched “Midnight Mass.” Variety exclusively reported that Intrepid is also prepping a series adaptation of “The Midnight Club” novel as a Netflix series. Per an individual with knowledge of the project, “The Fall of the House of Usher” will be a standalone series and will not have any connection to previous Intrepid series.

Flanagan and Intrepid have quickly established themselves as the preeminent creators of horror television working today. All of the shows the company has debuted on Netflix have been met with widespread critical and fan acclaim since “The Haunting of Hill House” debuted in 2018.

