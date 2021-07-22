Michelle Monaghan to Star as Twins in Netflix’s Psychological Thriller ‘Echoes’

Michelle Monaghan has been cast to play identical twins in Netflix’s upcoming limited series “Echoes,” a psychological thriller from executive producers and co-showrunners Brian Yorkey (“13 Reasons Why”) and Quinton Peeples (“Runaways”).

Per the logline, “Echoes” is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret: Since they were children, they have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults. They share two homes, two husbands and a child, but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing. Though identical, each sister is unique. Leni is the sister that is content to stay home, marry her childhood sweetheart, raise her daughter and help run the beautiful horse farm where everyone lives together rooted in their long shared history. Meanwhile, Gina is the rebellious sister who turned her back on all that and escaped to Los Angeles where she rose to quick fame writing about a darker undertow that informed her Southern childhood.

Monaghan, who got her big break in Shane Black’s “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang” in 2005, recently starred in Netflix’s geopolitical thriller “Messiah,” as well as Hulu’s drama series “The Path” opposite Aaron Paul and Hugh Dancy. Her other television credit includes co-starring in the HBO drama “True Detective” alongside Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. Her portrayal of Maggie Hart was nominated for a Golden Globe.

“Echoes” is the first series greenlit under a multi-year creative partnership between Netflix and the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer and producer Yorkey for series and other projects. The limited series, which will comprise of seven episodes, hails from Endemol Shine Banks Australia and is executive produced by Imogen Banks (“The Beautiful Lie,” “Offspring,” “Sisters”). Also executive producing and writing for the series is “Echoes” creator Vanessa Gazy, known best for penning the Australian show “Eden.”