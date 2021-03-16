’13 Reasons Why’ Star Michele Selene Ang Signs With Buchwald (EXCLUSIVE)

Michelle Selene Ang has signed with Buchwald, Variety has learned exclusively.

Ang is best known for her role on the popular Netflix series “13 Reasons Why.” During her time on the show, she played the role of Courtney Crimsen, who is one of the titular reasons that Hannah (Katherine Langford) commits suicide in Season 1 after Courtney spreads lies about her around their school. Ang’s character is an antagonist in the series in Season 1 and plays a supporting role in Seasons 2 and 3, along with a cameo in Season 4.

In addition to her time on “13 Reasons Why,” Ang also appeared in an episode of the CBS crime procedural “Elementary,” specifically the Season 6 episode “Sand Trap.” She played Kelsey Chapman, a houseguest of Watson’s (Lucy Liu) who is considering giving up her unborn baby for adoption.

Season 1 of “13 Reasons Why” was based on the novel of the same name by Jay Asher, while subsequent seasons have been original stories. Season 1 was highly controversial due to its depictions of teen suicide, but was nevertheless praised by most critics. Netflix previously announced that it had edited the scene in Season 1 in which Hannah commits suicide. The scene now shows Hannah staring at her own reflection in the mirror before cutting to her parents’ reaction in a later scene, omitting the graphic depiction of her death. Brian Yorkey created the series and served as showrunner and executive produce alongside Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Selena Gomez, and Joy Gorman. The series was produced by Paramount Television and Anonymous Content for Netflix.