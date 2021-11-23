Michael Strahan Is Heading to Space Aboard Next Blue Origin Flight

Jeff Bezos’ next Blue Origin space flight has announced its crew.

Among the six people blasting off into space is “Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan, in addition to five other passengers. Strahan made the announcement on Tuesday morning’s “GMA.”

Blue Origin’s next flight is scheduled for December 9. The other space-faring crew members are Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of Alan Shepard, who was the first American astronaut to enter space; venture capitalist Lane Bess and his son, Cameron; investor Evan Dick; and Dylan Taylor, CEO of Voyager Space.

The upcoming launch will be the first time a Blue Origin flight has operated at full capacity with six passengers. Bess and his son will also make history as the first parent and child to go into space together.

This will be the third Blue Origin flight this year, following a July debut that brought Bezos to space and an October flight that included “Star Trek” legend William Shatner. Each flight has made history in some way. The first launch included 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, who is the youngest person to enter space, and Wally Funk, who became the oldest woman to go to space at 82 years old. In October, Shatner broke the previous record held by Funke and became the oldest person to enter space, at 90 years old.

On “Good Morning America,” Strahan shared a behind-the-scenes look at some of his space travel preparation, including measuring his 6’5” frame for a Blue Origin flight suit and testing out one of the astronaut seats.