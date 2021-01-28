Michael Strahan Tests Positive for COVID-19

“Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan has tested positive for coronavirus.

Strahan has not appeared on any episodes of the ABC morning talk show this week, prompting his co-hosts Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Amy Robach to explain his absence.

“We know that you have noticed that Michael has not been here with us this week,” Roberts said. “He wanted us to let you know that he has tested positive for COVID and is at home, quarantining right now.”

They added that their fellow host is doing well and is expecting to return to the talk show soon.

“So many of you have reached out to him and asked about him and he says, ‘Thank you,’ for the concern and the well wishes,” Stephanopoulos said. “He’s also feeling well and looking forward to being back here shortly.”

Stephanopoulos also explained the COVID-19 precautions and testing procedures followed by the “Good Morning America” cast and crew.

“You should know that all of us here — both in front of the camera and behind the scenes — have been cleared by Disney to be here after contact tracing and following CDC guidelines,” he said.

“Michael, we wish you the very best,” Robach said. She also joked that she wanted him to “hurry back” so she could “set her alarm clock back an hour.”

.@michaelstrahan has tested positive for COVID-19 but is feeling okay. @GMA is following CDC guidelines and we hope to see him back at the desk soon. pic.twitter.com/Qu3BKbsRWY — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 28, 2021

Strahan began contributing to “Good Morning America” in 2014 and became a full-time host in 2016. He’s also a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee after playing 15 years for the New York Giants.