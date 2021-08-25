Michael Nader, ‘Dynasty’ and ‘All My Children’ Actor, Dies at 76

Michael Nader, the actor known for his performances as Dex in the original “Dynasty” series and Dimitri Marick in “All My Children,” died Monday in Northern California of cancer, his rep confirmed. He was 76.

Fairman’s wife Jodi Lister gave a statement to Michael Fairman TV, saying, “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael. We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted. Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of ‘Dynasty’ during Emma Samms’ virtual event to help raise funds for long COVID research. Michael was working on a book about his life and addiction at the time of his death. He was a beautiful and fascinating man with many talents and skills. I will miss him forever.”

Nader was born in St. Louis, Miss. in 1945. He got his start in television as Siddo in “Gidget,” the Sally Field ABC sitcom that ran from 1965 to 1966, before entering the world of both primetime and daytime soap operas, which became his career focus. He played Kevin Thompson in CBS’ “As the World Turns” from 1975 to 1978, then Alexi Theopolis in NBC’s “Bare Essence” in 1983. Later that year, he gained more notoriety when he joined the cast of “Dynasty.” He played Farnsworth “Dex” Dexter until the show was canceled in 1989. In 1991, Nader joined “All My Children” as Dex, playing the role until 1999 and then again from 2000-2001, plus a revival season in 2013.

As Lister mentioned, Nader struggled with addiction throughout his life. In 1997, he was arrested for drunk driving with his then-13-year-old daughter in the car and in 2001, he was arrested for selling cocaine.

Nader was married three times, first to Robin Weiss, with whom he had his daughter Lindsay, then to Beth Windsor. Nader and Lister were married for 18 years leading up to his death.

Nader is survived by Lister, daughter Lindsay and granddaughter Juniper.