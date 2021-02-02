Michael Imperioli, Alec Berg to Develop HBO Series With Imperioli Set to Star (EXCLUSIVE)

Michael Imperioli could soon be back in the HBO fold.

Variety has learned exclusively that Imperioli has teamed with Alec Berg to develop a scripted series which they will co-write with Imperioli also set to star. The untitled project is described as a meta blend of fact and fiction loosely based on Imperioli’s experiences as a practicing Buddhist.

Both Imperioli and Berg will serve as executive producers in addition to co-writing. Amy Solomon, who runs Berg’s production company, will also serve as an executive producer.

Imperioli is best known for his role as Christopher Moltisanti in the seminal HBO drama “The Sopranos.” He was nominated for five Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes during his time on the series, winning the Emmy for best supporting actor in a drama in 2004. He also wrote five episodes of the series. He can currently be seen in Regina King’s critically-acclaimed feature “One Night in Miami,” with his other feature credits including “The Last Full Measure,” “Goodfellas,” “Cabaret Maxime,” and “Summer of Sam,” the last of which he co-wrote. On the TV side, he recently starred in NBC’s “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector.”

He is repped by Anonymous Content, ICM, and Kraditor and Haber.

Berg is a highly-regarded writer, director, and executive producer, having earned 21 Emmy nominations over the course of his career. He is currently under an overall deal at HBO, with his credits at the premium cabler including “Barry,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and “Silicon Valley.” Solomon has worked with him as a producer on both “Barry” and “Silicon Valley.” Berg is also well known for his time on “Seinfeld” and has written multiple films, including “EuroTrip,” “The Dictator,” and “The Cat in the Hat.”

He is repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson.