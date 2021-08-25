ABC News Producer Accuses Former ‘Good Morning America’ Boss of Sexual Assault

An ABC News producer who has worked for years at “Good Morning America” has alleged that the show’s former top executive sexually assaulted her and another female staffer, and she claims the network did little to reprimand or punish him.

In a suit filed in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, Kirstyn Crawford, a producer who works with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, alleges that Michael Corn, the former top producer at “Good Morning America,” assaulted her and another staffer, Jill McClain, on different occasions over a span of multiple years. Both women reported to Corn.

“ABC knew or should have known that Corn had a propensity to sexually harass female colleagues and that he perpetuated a hostile work environment at ABC,’ the suit alleges. “As early as 2017, ABC learned of Corn’s sexual assault on Plaintiff. Yet ABC did nothing to protect Plaintiff or remove Corn from his position of power. Indeed, Plaintiff has reason to believe that ABC was also aware of other women who complained against Corn. Instead, ABC looked the other way, elevated Corn through the ranks due to his commercial success as a producer, and facilitated the hostile workplace that Corn cultivated through his influence over subordinates’ careers, sexual harassment, gaslighting, and anger management issues.”

In a statement provided by his attorney, Elizabeth Locke, Corn said the allegations made against him were untrue. “I vehemently deny any allegations that I engaged in improper sexual contact with another woman,” he said, alleging that Crawford’s claims “are demonstrably false.” Along with the statement, Locke provided emails sent between Crawford and Corn on the dates he is alleged to have assaulted her, alleging they “demonstrate that these allegations are completely and demonstrably false and they belie any notion that Mr. Corn engaged in any misconduct toward Ms. Crawford.” Corn also said in his statement that McClain’s allegations are “equally as fabricated,” and said he would “be pursing all available legal remedies against these women and defending myself vigorously.”

Corn left ABC News abruptly in April, just after Walt Disney had announced a new president for the news division. No reason was given for Corn’s exit at the time, even though the announcement was said to have surprised staffers, and “GMA” is a critical pillar of ABC and Disney’s programming strategy. ABC News has yet to name a replacement for Corn, who was named president of news for News Nation, a start-up news operation backed by large U.S. station owner Nexstar Media Group.

“We have no comment on anything that may or may not have happened prior to Mr. Corn’s employment with Nexstar,” a spokesman for the company said in a statement. A spokesperson for Disney was not able to offer comment.