Michael Corn, Top Producer at ‘Good Morning America,’ Will Depart

The new president of ABC News won’t start until May, but she already has a critical assignment: The top producer of ABC’s “Good Morning America” is leaving the show,

Michael Corn, an ABC News veteran who worked alongside Diane Sawyer at “World News Tonight” and who has managed “GMA” since 2014, has left the company abruptly. ““Michael Corn no longer works for ABC News,” the Disney unit said in a prepared statement. His exit comes just as ABC News staffers are preparing themselves for the arrival of Kim Godwin, a CBS News executive who on Wednesday was named as the next ABC News president.

More to come….