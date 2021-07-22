Michael Chernus Joins Rachel Weisz in ‘Dead Ringers’ Series at Amazon

Michael Chernus has signed on to star alongside Rachel Weisz in the “Dead Ringers” series currently in the works at Amazon.

The series was announced at the streaming service in August 2020 with a straight-to-series order. It is a modern update of the 1988 David Cronenberg film of the same name. The series version will see Weisz playing the double lead role of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes, including pushing the boundaries on medical ethics in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s healthcare to the forefront.

Chernus will play Tom, a brilliant scientist who is working with Elliot on a groundbreaking but perilous new project. Chernus’ past notable TV roles include “Orange Is the New Black,” “Easy,” “Ramy,” “Tommy,” and “Manhattan.” On the film side, he has starred in features such as “The Kindergarten Teacher,” “Spiderman: Homecoming,” “Captain Phillips,” and “The Bourne Legacy.”

Alice Birch is attached to write and executive produce the series, with Weisz also executive producing in addition to starring. Stacy O’Neil also executive produces along with Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug for Annapurna Television. James G. Robinson, David Robinson, and Barbara Wall will executive produce for Morgan Creek, which produced the film. Amazon and Annapurna Television will produce.

The original film starred Jeremy Irons as Beverly and Elliot, while Geneviève Bujold played Claire Niveau, their shared love interest. The film received positive reviews from critics upon its release, in particular for Irons’ performance.