Michael Cera Joins Amy Schumer in Hulu Series ‘Life & Beth’

Michael Cera will star opposite Amy Schumer in the upcoming Hulu comedy series “Life & Beth.”

Formerly known as “Love, Beth,” the show received a 10-episode order in July 2019 as part of a first-look deal Schumer signed with Hulu. She will serve as the writer, director, executive producer, and star of the series.

In the show, Beth’s (Schumer) life looks pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with, she makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long term relationship with an attractive, successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past, her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become.

Cera will play the role of John, a farmer and chef who is always honest and to the point. The role marks Cera’s first series regular role since he broke out on the Fox comedy “Arrested Development,” with Cera reprising his role on the show when it was revived at Netflix. He has primarily worked in features since then, having starred in hits like “Superbad,” “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World,” “Juno,” as well as “Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist,” “Youth in Revolt,” and “Crystal Fairy and the Magical Cactus” among others. On the TV side, he recurred on the show “Children’s Hospital” and reprised his role in the Netflix followup “Medical Police.” He has also appeared on shows like the followup to “Twin Peaks” at Showtime and multiple episodes of “Drunk History” at Comedy Central. He was also nominated for a Tony Award for Kenneth Lonergan’s “Lobby Hero.”

Along with Schumer, Kevin Kane, Daniel Powell and Ryan McFaul will executive produce “Life & Beth.” Endeavor Content will serve as the studio and handle international sales on the series.