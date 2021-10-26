Michael B. Jordan’s Val Zod Series at HBO Max Finds Its Writers

The Val Zod series that Michael B. Jordan is set to executive produce for HBO Max has found its writers, Variety has confirmed.

Darnell Metayer and Josh Peters are now set to write the project, which will focus on Val Zod, the second DC character to take up the mantle of Superman. Val is a Black Kryptonian who found his way to Earth and eventually uses his powers to fight evil, including a brainwashed Superman at one point in the comics.

HBO Max declined to comment.

Metayer and Peters most recently worked on the script for “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” and on the Starz series “BMF,” which is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. They also have a number of other projects in development.

News of the Val Zod series being in development first broke back in July. Jordan is executive producing under his Outlier Society banner, though no word yet on whether he would star in the series. Elizabeth Raposo of Outlier will also executive produce, with Outlier’s senior vice president of television, Stefano Agosto, overseeing the project for the company. Warner Bros. Television will produce along with DC Entertainment.

Outlier is currently under a first-look film deal and an overall TV deal at Amazon. On the TV side, the company is currently producing projects like the upcoming AMC drama “61st Street” starring Courtney B. Vance, “Raising Dion” at Netflix, and “Gen: Lock” at HBO Max. Outlier is also developing “Victories Greater Than Death” and the boxing drama “The Greatest” at Amazon. On the film side, the company also has the DC superhero project “Static Shock” at Warner Bros., a remake of “The Thomas Crown Affair” in which Jordan would star, and “Creed III,” which will see Jordan make his directorial debut in addition to starring.

