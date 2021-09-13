Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society to Produce “Victories Greater Than Death’ Series in the Works at Amazon

A series adaptation of Charlie Jane Anders’ “Victories Greater Than Death” is in development at Amazon from Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, Variety has learned.

No writer is currently attached to the project. Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo will executive produce for Outlier, with Jane Anders, Dan Halstead, and Nate Miller also executive producing.

In the series, high schooler Tina is hiding a deep secret: she’s the keeper of an interplanetary beacon that will activate someday soon, calling her home as the clone of an alien charged with saving the galaxy. But, for as much as she feels destined to fulfill her mission, she first has to grapple with the complications with the humans in her life. As Tina prepares to take on her journey with a group of teenage girls, they must grapple with learning to trust themselves and each other.

Outlier Society is currently under an overall television and first-look film deal at Amazon. Under the deal, the company is currently developing a limited series about boxing legend and activist Muhammed Ali called “The Greatest.” Film projects on the company’s slate include “Static Shock,” “You Made A Fool of Death With Your Beauty,” “Thomas Crown Affair,” and “Red Wolf,” while TV projects include “David Makes Man” at OWN and “61st Street” at AMC. The company is currently in pre-production on “Creed 3,” in which Jordan will star while also making his directorial debut.

Jane Anders’ other novels include “All the Birds in the Sky” and “The City in the Middle of the Sky.” Her work has also been featured in McSweeney’s, Wired, and Slate.