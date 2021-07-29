Rome’s MIA Market on Track for Mostly Physical Edition in October With Substantial U.S. Presence

Rome’s growing MIA market, dedicated to international TV series, feature films and documentaries, is on track to take place as a mostly in-person Oct. 13-17 event, for which a robust clutch of top U.S. and European execs are expected to make the trek.

“We are getting a great response: lots of confirmations and great willingness to attend,” said MIA director Lucia Milazzotto (pictured), adding that pulling off last year’s market in the Eternal City as a partly physical event “when the pandemic situation was a lot worse” has “certainly paid off” in terms of getting people to attend this year.

Despite concerns about the Delta variant, certified vaccinations are expected to ensure a measure of safety for the event in October.

While companies such as ITV Studios and Banijay are bowing out from the Oct. 11-14 Mipcom market in Cannes, MIA has recruited an impressive roster of heavyweights as members of this year’s MIA drama and film boards, indicating that, barring complications, these execs are also “on board” to attend the event, which is dedicated to co-productions and networking.

The MIA drama board includes STX Entertainment’s executive VP and head of content finance, Carolyn Steinmetz; Anonymous Content president of television David Levine; HBO Max senior VP of international originals Jennifer Kim; BRON Studios president of television David Davoli; Studiocanal TV managing director for TV series Francoise Guyonnet; and Gaumont vice CEO Christophe Riandee.

This year’s MIA film board comprises Shoreline president Steve Macy; Jonathan Kier, president of Sierra/Affinity; Edoardo Bussi, VP of international film sales for MGM Studios; and Andrea Scarso, investment director at Ingenious Media, to name a few.

Last year, roughly 300 international execs made the trek and physically attended the market held inside the 17th century Palazzo Barberini, which is Italy’s National Ancient Art gallery, where company stands are set up amid Renaissance and Baroque masterpieces.

The MIA 2020 hybrid edition saw a total of some 3,000 participants from 50 countries actively take part on the MIA platform, which will also be in place this year. MIA 2021 will feature some 200 sessions, mostly involving new product presentations but also comprising panels.