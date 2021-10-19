Meryl Streep, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer Among Nine Cast in ‘Extrapolations’ at Apple

Apple announced nine new additions to the cast of “Extrapolations,” an upcoming anthology series about climate change helmed by Scott Z. Burns.

Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer and Adarsh Gourav will lead the series, which is currently in production and produced for Apple TV Plus Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res. The series will examine how impending changes to the planet will affect love, faith, work and family in people’s lives over eight interconnected episodes.

Streep’s role in the series is yet to be disclosed. She is repped by CAA and attorney Michael Gendler. Miller will play a marine biologist named Rebecca Shearer. She is repped by Elyse Sherz and Jessica Kovacevic at WME, Dallas Smith at United Agents and Tori Cook as publicist.

Harington will play Nick Bilton, the CEO of an industrial giant. He is repped by CAA, United Agents and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner and Klein.

Rahim will play Ezra Haddad, a man struggling with memory loss. He is repped by United Talent Agency and Agence Adequat.

Rhys will play a real estate developer named Junior. He is repped by United Agents, Anonymous Content and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.

Diggs will play Marshall Zucker, a rabbi in South Florida. He is repped by Brookside Artist Management, and WME. Chan will play Natasha Alper, a single mother and micro-finance banker. She is repped by Independent Talent Group, WME and M88.

Schwimmer will play Harris Goldblatt, a man with a teenage daughter. He is repped by Gersh and Circle of Confusion. Gourav will play a driver for hire named Gaurav. He is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Artists Rights Group.

“Extrapolations” is executive produced by Burns, Ellenberg, Greg Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry and Media Res’ Lindsey Springer.