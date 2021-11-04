‘The Americans’ Writer Melissa James Gibson Inks Two-Year Overall Deal With Endeavor Content

“House of Cards” and “The Americans” writer Melissa James Gibson has signed a two-year overall deal with Endeavor Content, the studio behind Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers,” Netflix’s “The Lost Daughter” and Michael Bay’s “Ambulance” for Universal Pictures.

The Canadian showrunner, playwright and producer remarked that she is “thrilled for this opportunity to continue working closely with Endeavor Content.”

“I’m a big fan of the projects the studio champions and look forward to telling some more bold and necessary stories together,” Gibson added in a statement.

Gibson’s collaboration with Endeavor Content will begin with the upcoming Netflix anthology drama “Anatomy of a Scandal,” based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan, which she co-created with David E. Kelley and produced alongside Endeavor Content partner Made Up Stories, Anonymous Content and 3dot Productions. The show stars Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend.

“It’s been such a pleasure working with Melissa these last several years and with this deal, we can look forward to many more to come. Her ability to humanize characters in high-stakes situations makes her invaluable to Endeavor Content because those are exactly the types of shows we want to make,” Joe Hipps, exec VP of TV development and production at Endeavor Content, said in an announcement.

Endeavor Content’s other TV titles include “See,” “Truth Be Told” and “Severance” on Apple TV Plus, and the upcoming “Life & Beth” for Hulu. The studio recently brokered a deal with Netflix to produce multiple series with intellectual property from the Roald Dahl Estate.

Gibson is repped by CAA and Manage-ment.