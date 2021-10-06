‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’s’ Melissa Gorga Signs With Buchwald (EXCLUSIVE)

Melissa Gorga, a veteran of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” has signed with the talent agency Buchwald. Gorga recently wrapped production on the Bravo show’s 12th season.

Gorga has been on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” since 2011, when she and her husband, Joe Gorga, joined the cast — much to the anger of Joe’s sister, original cast member Teresa Giudice. Throughout the years, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” has chronicled the ups and downs in the family relationship, which has included prison for Teresa in 2015 after she and her then-husband, Joe Giudice, pleaded guilty to a number of financial crimes in 2014. After his prison stint, Joe Giudice was deported to Italy, and the couple has since divorced.

Gorga’s own dramatic arcs have revolved around her volatile relationship with her sister-in-law, her singing career and her recent struggles with Joe about her spending too much time on her career for his liking. The couple has three children.

Gorga also co-stars on the first “Real Housewives” all-star season, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” which will premiere on Peacock later this fall. Giudice is in the cast as well, along with Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer from “The Real Housewives of New York City,” Kyle Richards from “Beverly Hills,” and Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey from “Atlanta.”

Gorga owns a boutique clothing store in Montclair, N.J., Envy by Melissa Gorga. She also appeared on the hit series “Lip Sync Battle,” and will soon launch an international fitness accessories line.

Buchwald has a significant client list in unscripted television, and Gorga has more than 2.3 Instagram followers and more than 4 million followers on social media.