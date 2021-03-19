Meghan Trainor to Star in New Comedy as Part of Huge New Overall Deal at NBCU TV and Streaming (EXCLUSIVE)

Meghan Trainor is now all about the laughs. The singer has sealed a major overall deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Entertainment that includes a comedy series in development.

Trainor will star in and help develop the sitcom for NBC, but there is no concept or writers attached just yet. The comedy is the first project under the cross-platform deal, which is the first of its kind under the new NBCU Television and Streaming Entertainment structure under Susan Rovner.

The deal will also include other potential projects across scripted and unscripted content for NBCU’s various network, cable, streaming and syndication programming outlets, including Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA and Peacock, in addition to NBC.

NBCU is set to announce the deal on Friday. “In addition to being a phenomenally talented performer, Meghan is a vibrant and hilarious ray of light who is the perfect fit for NBC’s brand,’” said Rovner, who joined the company as chairman, entertainment content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, in October. “We love the idea of introducing Meghan into the world of scripted comedy as well working with her to find all the creative and crazy ways she can engage with fans across our brands. With eight distinct platforms, we’re able to provide the ultimate playground for multi-hyphenate artists, and this is just one of the ways we’re leveraging our new structure to benefit both talent and audiences.”

Trainor is also set to share the news on her social media accounts on Friday. The performer called the massive deal “so beyond a dream come true. I’m obsessed with and inspired by Susan and can’t wait to work with her and her incredibly talented team to bring our ideas to life.”

Trainor first hit it big with 2014 breakout single “All About That Bass,” ultimately charting eight multi-platinum singles, selling millions of albums worldwide, and earning notice as a voice for female empowerment and respect.

She is a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist and is one of only five female artists to receive a diamond certification for “All About That Bass,” which shares the RIAA Gold & Platinum Awards top honor with only 15 other singles in history.

On TV, she previously served as a judge on Fox’s “The Four: Battle for Stardom,” as well as on “The Voice UK.” She has also had voice roles in the animated films “Smurfs: The Lost Village” and “Playmobil: The Movie.”