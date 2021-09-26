Meghan McCain Appears on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ Panel in First TV Spot Since ‘The View’

Meghan McCain joined NBC’s “Meet the Press” as a panelist on Sunday morning, in her first television appearance since her departure from “The View.”

McCain was featured on a panel about President Joe Biden’s domestic spending plan, along with Amy Walter, editor-in-chief and publisher of the Cook Political Report; Leigh Ann Caldwell, NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent; and Eddie Glaude, Jr. of Princeton University. Many viewers expressed their surprise — and dismay — at McCain’s appearance on social media, causing her name and “Meet the Press” to trend on Twitter.

“It’s good to have a McCain back on ‘Meet the Press,'” host Chuck Todd said when welcoming McCain to the panel. “Nice to have you here.” McCain’s father, the late Sen. John McCain, held the record for the most appearances on the show with 73.

McCain served as the conservative perspective on the panel, saying at one point: “President Biden ran on being a moderate, as you said. He ran and won with the help of independent centrists, Trump-weary Republicans, and he is not governing as one. The Build Back Better agenda is the most progressive modern agenda of all time, up to $5 trillion, and it’s not polling well. So I think I’m just confused as to why they’re doubling down on something that is cratering in the polls right now.”

This comment — and McCain’s appearance overall — drew backlash on social media, with Washington Post opinion writer Jennifer Rubin tweeting: “Tha[t] is false. It is polling well. Why let her come on to lie?”

According to a poll conducted by Navigator Research, Biden’s Build Back Better plan is supported by 66% of Americans.

“Joe Biden IS his agenda,” McCain replied to Rubin on Twitter. “A presidents polls mean something – that the American people aren’t happy with how he’s governing or his agenda. Also, if Dems plan is to buy off American voters they’d better come up with a solution to the inflation that is raising prices for everyone.”

McCain announced her departure from “The View” in June, and had her last show on Aug. 6. Since then, McCain has joined Daily Mail as a columnist, which is how she was introduced on “Meet the Press.”

Representatives for NBC News and McCain did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

Watch the full panel below.