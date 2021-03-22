‘The View’s’ Meghan McCain Apologizes for Comments That ‘Aided’ Trump’s ‘Racist Rhetoric’ Against Asians

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain has apologized for dismissing former President Donald Trump’s racist nicknames for COVID-19.

Back in March 2020, the conservative talk show host said she didn’t “have a problem with people calling it [COVID-19] whatever they want.”

“I condemn the reprehensible violence and vitriol that has been targeted towards the Asian-American community,” McCain tweeted on Monday. “There is no doubt Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric fueled many of these attacks and I apologize for any past comments that aided that agenda.”

McCain did not appear on Monday’s episode of “The View.” John Oliver called out McCain on Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” during a segment on the causes of recent acts of violence against Asians. While McCain had said she did not support stereotyping Asian people, she also said she had no problem with Trump referring to COVID-19 as the “China virus.” “I think if the left wants to focus on PC labeling this virus, it is a great way to get Trump re-elected,” McCain said back in March 2020. “I don’t have a problem with people calling it whatever they want. It’s a deadly virus that did originate in Wuhan.”

Last week, McCain spoke out against anti-Asian violence and tweeted a graphic that read “Stop Asian Hate.” While Oliver said this was a nice gesture, McCain using her platform to disregard Trump’s racist rhetoric “is very much giving space for that hate to grow.” “Oh good! Meghan McCain doesn’t have a problem with it,” Oliver said. “Listen not to the scores of Asian Americans telling everyone that the term is dangerous and offensive. Instead, gather around and take the word of a wealthy white woman who’s dressed like she’s about to lay off 47 people over Zoom.”

Last month, McCain called on the Biden administration to replace Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, with someone who “maybe does understand science.” While she primarily blamed Trump for what she perceived as a faulty vaccine rollout plan, she said it continued that way under the new administration. Since McCain made these comments, the number of vaccine doses that have been administered has nearly tripled.