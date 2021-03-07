Meghan Markle Reveals Details of Awkward First Meeting With Queen Elizabeth in Oprah Winfrey Interview

In an interview special that took up the bulk of CBS’ Sunday primetime programming block Sunday, Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey of the first meeting with Prince Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

Describing the moment she was told by Harry that she would need to curtsy to the queen upon meeting her, Markle told Winfrey, “I thought genuinely that that was what happens outside. I thought that was part of the fanfare. I didn’t think that was what happened inside. I said, ‘But it’s your grandmother.’ And he said, “’It’s the queen.’ That was the first moment that the penny dropped.”

Markle laughed as she described Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew, rushing out to greet her before the meeting and checking to make sure that she knew how to curtsy (she did not).

Markle also lifted the veil on her relationship with her sister in law, Kate Middleton. In response to U.K. tabloid reports that Markle had made Middleton cry, Markle told Winfrey that “the reverse happened.”

Markle told Winfrey that Middleton had been upset about something related to the flower girl dresses at Meghan and Prince Harry’s 2018 wedding, at which Princess Charlotte was a flower girl. Meghan didn’t go into detail but said that Middleton had apologized to her for getting upset, going so far as to write a note and bring her flowers in the days leading up to Meghan and Harry’s nuptials. “She’s a good person,” Markle said of Middleton. But Markle said she was angered when more than six months after the wedding the story spread in the tabloids that Markle had made Middleton cry.“I’ve forgiven her,” Markle said. “What was hard to get over was being blamed for something I didn’t do.”

Markle, known for her work as an actor on the USA series “Suits,” and Prince Harry of England were wed in 2018. Last year, the couple announced last year that they would step away from their royal duties. The two-hour sit-down special with Winfrey marks their first major television interview since then. The special begins with Markle talking one-on-one to Winfrey about royal life, marriage, motherhood, her philanthropic and life under the public eye. The two will then be joined by Prince Harry to discuss their move to the United States and future goals.

CBS released several clips teasing the pre-recorded interview in the days leading up to the special, successfully generating buzz. In one such clip, Markle told Winfrey that “there’s a lot that’s been lost already” in regards to her relationship with the royal family. “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” Markle said.

The interview aired in the U.K. on ITV, which won the broadcast rights over competitors Sky and Discovery.

The interview aired shortly after The Times published a report stating that several royal aides asserting that one of Markle’s aides had made complaints of having been bullied be the Dutchess of Sussex. Buckingham Palace later announced that it would investigate the allegations; a spokesperson for Markle told People that she was “saddened” by the claims.