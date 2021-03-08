Harry and Meghan Interview Special Draws Huge Audience for CBS

Oprah Winfrey’s explosive interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drew a huge audience to CBS this Sunday evening, attracting approximately 17.18 million viewers throughout its two-hour broadcast and a 1.45 rating in the adults, aged 18-49 key demographic.

Compared with last Sunday night’s 78th Golden Globe Awards, which garnered a bleak 6.9 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among the key demographic, TV watchers showed up in droves for ex-British royalty over Hollywood royalty.

The early Nielsen Live+Same Day fast affiliate-based ratings for the Harry and Meghan special are not entirely accurate because they do not reflect the viewership of the special on the West Coast, where it undoubtedly brought in big numbers as well. Sporting events and other live telecasts are typically undercounted as a result of fast nationals only measuring what was on in primetime in the Pacific Time Zone (mostly what aired after the major special debuted on CBS from 8 to 10 p.m. ET).

This story will be updated Tuesday morning to reflect more accurate time zone-adjusted numbers from Nielsen after the broadcast finals.

Elsewhere on Sunday— and according to Nielsen Live+Same Day fast affiliate-based rankings —CBS’s “60 Minutes” at 7 p.m. was the second most-watched broadcast during the evening based on both ratings sorted by the 18-49 demographic and ratings sorted by total viewers. The long-running televised newsmagazine delivered 9.79 million viewers and drew a 0.8 rating, up significantly by 20.49% and 25%, respectively in comparison with last week’s episode. “60 Minutes'” performance, which is usually one of the primetime frontrunners on any given Sunday night, was likely further bolstered by the interview’s premiere in the subsequent hour-long window.

More to come