Meghan Markle Says Palace Had ‘Active Role’ in ‘Perpetuating Falsehoods’ in Teaser for Oprah Interview

In a new teaser for Oprah Winfrey’s upcoming tell-all interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Markle doesn’t hold back about her feelings toward Buckingham Palace.

When asked by Oprah how she feels about the Palace hearing her speak her truth, Markle says that “there’s a lot that’s been lost already” in regards to her relationship with the royal family.

“I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” Markle says. “And if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean there’s a lot that’s been lost already.”

The teaser comes on the heels of an article in The Times in which several royal aides allegedly disclosed that there had been a bullying complaint made against Markle by one of her assistants. Later, the Buckingham Palace announced they would investigate the allegations and a spokesperson for Markle told People that Markle was “saddened” by the claims.

“The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma,” the spokesperson told People. “She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”

Set to air Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT, Oprah’s interview with Prince Harry and Markle promises to dive into the couple’s experience with royal life, handling the public eye and their future goals.

Watch the full teaser below.