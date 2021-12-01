MeatEater Signs With APA (EXCLUSIVE)

MeatEater Inc. has signed with APA for representation, Variety has learned exclusively.

The outdoor media and commerce company will work with the agency in an effort to expand its film and television content business. MeatEater continues to be repped by Marc Gerald of Europa Content.

MeatEater was founded by outdoorsman, writer, and wild foods enthusiast Steven Rinella. The brand started out as a hunting show that aired on Sportsman Channel for six seasons before moving to Netflix in 2018. Along with its premium content, the company creates experiences, apparel, and equipment for hunters and non-hunters alike.

“In the ten years since we made our first season of the MeatEater television show, we’ve built out a robust team of dedicated hunters, anglers, and wild game culinary experts, whose love for the outdoors is infectious,” said Rinella. “Our content aspires to show people the transformative power of being close to nature. Between a dedicated Netflix audience, a hundred million views on our YouTube channel last year, and over five million downloads a month across our podcast network, we know we have a large and growing following that’s hungry for more of what we’re serving up.”

Along with the TV show and the MeatEater podcast, Rinella has authored seven books and is a recipient of the Conservation Achievement Award from The Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership.

“We are thrilled to partner with Steve Rinella and the MeatEater universe of premium content,” said APA partner and head of scripted content development Kyle Loftus. “They’ve built an industry leading brand with a robust and loyal following, and we’re excited to bring our resources to the table to help expand MeatEater’s reach to an even larger audience.”

Based in Boseman, Montana, MeatEater’s family of companies include: First Lite, whose mission is to create simple, proven, versatile gear that provides comfort and performance in any situation, while working to promote the pursuit of ethical hunting and land stewardship; FHF Gear, whose apparel pairs the functionality of hunting and fishing with the utility and durability of tactical equipment to produce unique and high quality outdoor gear; and Phelps Game Calls, an industry leader in quality game call design and manufacturing.