McKenna Grace, Lexi Underwood, Nasim Pedrad Join Disney Plus Anthology Series ‘Just Beyond’

McKenna Grace and Lexi Underwood will star in their own standalone episodes of the upcoming Disney Plus anthology series “Just Beyond,” with Nasim Pedrad set to join Grace in a guest starring role.

The horror-comedy series is based on the RL Stine graphic novels of the same name. Disney Plus ordered eight episodes of the show last year. Details on Grace and Underwood’s episodes are being kept under wraps, but Marc Webb will direct both.

Grace will next be seen in the Sony film “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” Her recent credits include “Troop Zero” opposite Viola Davis as well as “Annabelle 3,” “Captain Marvel,” and “I, Tonya,” She previously worked with Webb on the feature “Gifted” alongside Chris Evans. In television, she starred in “The Haunting of Hill House” at Netflix and has appeared on shows like “Designated Survivor,” “Young Sheldon,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

She is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson.

Underwood was most recently seen in the critically-acclaimed Hulu series “Little Fires Everywhere” alongside Kerry Underwood and Reese Witherspoon. She will play Malia Obama in the upcoming Showtime series “The First Lady.” She is playing the lead role in the upcoming Disney Plus original film “Sneakerella.”

She is repped by CAA, Untitled Entetainment, and Jackoway Tyerman.

Pedrad currently stars in the TBS comedy series “Chad,” which she created, executive produces, and on which she serves as co-showrunner in addition to playing the title role. She is also an “SNL” alum, having been on the show for five years. Her other TV credits include “New Girl,” “Scream Queens,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” On the feature side, she appeared in the Netflix film “Desperados” last year and also had a role in the 2019 live-action remake of “Aladdin.”

She is repped by UTA.

Seth Grahame-Smith will write “Just Beyond.” Grahame-Smith will also executive produce along with David Katzenberg through their KatzSmith Productions banner. Stephen Christy and Ross Richie will also executive produce, with Stine co-executive producing. 20th Century Fox Television, where KatzSmith is under an overall deal, will produce.