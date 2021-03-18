Maya Rudolph to Star in Apple Comedy Series From Alan Yang, Matt Hubbard

Apple has ordered a half-hour comedy series starring Maya Rudolph that hails from Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard.

The series is about Molly (Rudolph), a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but 87 billion dollars.

Yang and Hubbard created the series and will serve as executive producers. Rudolph will executive produce in addition to starring under her Animal Picture banner. Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens of Animal Pictures will also executive produce, as will Dave Becky of 3 Arts. Universal Television is the studio. Both Yang and Hubbard are under overall deals at UTV.

Rudolph is one of the most well-regarded comedy actresses working today. An “SNL” alum, she recently made her return to the show to play Vice President Kamala Harris. She picked up two Emmy Awards in 2020 — one for “SNL” and another for her work on the Netflix animated series “Big Mouth.” She is also known for her roles on shows like “The Good Place” and films like “Away We Go” and “Bridesmaids.”

Yang currently works on the critically-acclaimed Apple series “Little America.” He and Hubbard also previously collaborated on the Amazon series “Forever,” in which Rudolph starred. Yang won an Emmy in 2016 alongside Aziz Ansari for best writing in a comedy series for the Netflix series “Master of None.” His other credits include “Parks and Recreation” and “The Good Place.” Hubbard is also an Emmy winner from his time on the NBC comedy series “30 Rock.” He is also a “Parks and Recreation” alum and has also worked on shows like “Superstore.”

Rudolph is repped by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment, Narrative and Hirsch Wallerstein. Yang is repped by WME and ID. Hubbard is repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson.

The Apple project is the second announced for Animal Pictures this week. It was previously reported that Lyonne would star in a series at Peacock from Rian Johnson.