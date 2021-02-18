Maude Apatow, William Hurt, Corey Stoll Among Four Cast in AMC Animated Drama ‘Pantheon’ as Series Creator Inks Overall Deal

Maude Apatow, William Hurt, Corey Stoll, and Lara Pulver have all joined the cast of the upcoming AMC animated drama “Pantheon,” the network announced Thursday as part of the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

Apatow (“Euphoria,” “The King of Staten Island”), Hurt (“Black Widow,” “Goliath,”), Stoll (“Billions,” “Ant-Man”) and Pulver (“The Angel of Darkness,” “Sherlock”) will be joining a voice cast that is jam-packed with diverse celebrity talent. Those previously announced “Pantheon” stars include Daniel Dae Kim, Katie Chang, Paul Dano, Rosemarie DeWitt, Aaron Eckhart, Taylor Schilling, Ron Livingston, Chris Diamantopoulos, Raza Jaffrey, Scoot McNairy, Anika Noni Rose, Grey Griffin, SungWon Cho, Kevin Durand, Samuel Roukin and Krystina Alabado.

In tandem with the “Pantheon” casting announcement, AMC Studios also confirmed that series creator and showrunner Craig Silverstein has inked an exclusive, multi-year overall deal with the network to develop and produce new series for AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group as well as other content companies. Silverstein was the creator and showrunner for AMC Network’s period drama “Turn: Washington’s Spies.”

“Craig is simply an incredible talent and we’re thrilled to further our partnership with someone who has been an appreciated member of the AMC Networks family for some time,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks. “His brilliant work and writing have introduced viewers to truly unique worlds, anchored by compelling characters and told with an original voice, and Pantheon is no exception. We’re excited to work with him across our first-ever animated series and, hopefully, more projects to come.”

“Pantheon” is based on a collection of short stories from the Hugo Award-winning sci-fi, fantasy and “silkpunk” Chinese-American author Ken Liu, known best for penning the epic “Dandelion Dynasty” quartet. The series centers on the topic of “Uploaded Intelligence,” or human consciousness uploaded to “the Cloud.” “Pantheon” follows protagonist Maddie (Katie Chang), a bullied teen who receives help from a mysterious stranger online. He (Daniel Dae Kim) is soon revealed as Maddie’s recently deceased father, David, whose consciousness has been digitally immortalized following an experimental destructive brain scan. David is the first of new kind of ‘UI” being, but he won’t be the last as a global conspiracy unfolds that threatens to trigger a new kind of world war. Produced by AMC Studios, AMC has placed an initial order for two seasons of “Pantheon” consisting of eight one-hour episodes each.

Apatow will voice Maddie’s new friend, Justine; Hurt will voice Stephen Holstrom, a genius billionaire; Stoll and Pulver will voice various roles throughout the adult cartoon series.

“AMCN’s commitment to deliver bold, brave, and entertaining stories to a wide audience is evident in their support for Pantheon, which breaks new ground as one of television’s first adult-animated hourlong dramas. I am excited to see what other new worlds we will create together,” Silverstein added.

Prior to working on “Turn: Washington’s Spies,” Silverstein was the creator and showrunner of the CW spy thriller “Nikita,” as well as the co-creator and executive producer on “Terra Nova,” a sci-fi drama produced by Steven Spielberg. Silverstein also created the Fox series “Standoff.” He has served as a writer and producer on other shows, including “Bones,” “K-Ville,” “Drive,” “The Inside,” “The Dead Zone” and “The Invisible Man.”

Author Liu will serve as consulting producer alongside Silverstein with Titmouse Inc. animation studio attached.

Silverstein is represented by WME and attorney Tom Hoberman; Apatow is represented by Mosaic and UTA; Hurt is represented by ICM Partners; Stoll is represented by Suskin Management and UTA; and Pulver is represented by Special Artists Agency and ICM Partners.

In addition to the Craig Silverstein overall deal and “Pantheon” casting, AMC Networks’ announced during its TCA Press Tour session the following: