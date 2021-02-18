Maude Apatow, William Hurt, Corey Stoll Among Four Cast in AMC Animated Drama ‘Pantheon’ as Series Creator Inks Overall Deal

Maude Apatow, William Hurt, Corey Stoll, and Lara Pulver have all joined the cast of the upcoming AMC animated drama “Pantheon,” the network announced Thursday as part of the Television Critics Association winter press tour.
Apatow (“Euphoria,” “The King of Staten Island”), Hurt (“Black Widow,” “Goliath,”), Stoll (“Billions,” “Ant-Man”) and Pulver (“The Angel of Darkness,” “Sherlock”) will be joining a voice cast that is jam-packed with diverse celebrity talent. Those previously announced “Pantheon” stars include Daniel Dae Kim, Katie Chang, Paul Dano, Rosemarie DeWitt, Aaron Eckhart, Taylor Schilling, Ron Livingston, Chris Diamantopoulos, Raza Jaffrey, Scoot McNairy, Anika Noni Rose, Grey Griffin, SungWon Cho, Kevin Durand, Samuel Roukin and Krystina Alabado.
In tandem with the “Pantheon” casting announcement, AMC Studios also confirmed that series creator and showrunner Craig Silverstein has inked an exclusive, multi-year overall deal with the network to develop and produce new series for AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group as well as other content companies. Silverstein was the creator and showrunner for AMC Network’s period drama “Turn: Washington’s Spies.”
“Craig is simply an incredible talent and we’re thrilled to further our partnership with someone who has been an appreciated member of the AMC Networks family for some time,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks. “His brilliant work and writing have introduced viewers to truly unique worlds, anchored by compelling characters and told with an original voice, and Pantheon is no exception. We’re excited to work with him across our first-ever animated series and, hopefully, more projects to come.”
“Pantheon” is based on a collection of short stories from the Hugo Award-winning sci-fi, fantasy and “silkpunk” Chinese-American author Ken Liu, known best for penning the epic “Dandelion Dynasty” quartet. The series centers on the topic of “Uploaded Intelligence,” or human consciousness uploaded to “the Cloud.” “Pantheon” follows protagonist Maddie (Katie Chang), a bullied teen who receives help from a mysterious stranger online. He (Daniel Dae Kim) is soon revealed as Maddie’s recently deceased father, David, whose consciousness has been digitally immortalized following an experimental destructive brain scan. David is the first of new kind of ‘UI” being, but he won’t be the last as a global conspiracy unfolds that threatens to trigger a new kind of world war. Produced by AMC Studios, AMC has placed an initial order for two seasons of “Pantheon” consisting of eight one-hour episodes each.
Apatow will voice Maddie’s new friend, Justine; Hurt will voice Stephen Holstrom, a genius billionaire; Stoll and Pulver will voice various roles throughout the adult cartoon series.
“AMCN’s commitment to deliver bold, brave, and entertaining stories to a wide audience is evident in their support for Pantheon, which breaks new ground as one of television’s first adult-animated hourlong dramas. I am excited to see what other new worlds we will create together,” Silverstein added.
Prior to working on “Turn: Washington’s Spies,” Silverstein was the creator and showrunner of the CW spy thriller “Nikita,” as well as the co-creator and executive producer on “Terra Nova,” a sci-fi drama produced by Steven Spielberg. Silverstein also created the Fox series “Standoff.” He has served as a writer and producer on other shows, including “Bones,” “K-Ville,” “Drive,” “The Inside,” “The Dead Zone” and “The Invisible Man.”
Author Liu will serve as consulting producer alongside Silverstein with Titmouse Inc. animation studio attached.
Silverstein is represented by WME and attorney Tom Hoberman; Apatow is represented by Mosaic and UTA; Hurt is represented by ICM Partners; Stoll is represented by Suskin Management and UTA; and Pulver is represented by Special Artists Agency and ICM Partners.
In addition to the Craig Silverstein overall deal and “Pantheon” casting, AMC Networks’ announced during its TCA Press Tour session the following:
- Bill Nighy will narrate BBC America’s “Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty,” premiering this summer.
- “Baroness von Sketch Show” Final Season: Bonus Episodes premieres Feb. 24 at Midnight ET on IFC and AMC Plus. First season available for free on AMC Plus during the month of March.
- “The TS Madison Experience” premieres on March 4 at 10 p.m. ET on WE tv.
- “Snow Animals” premieres on March 6 at 8 p.m. ET on BBC America and AMC Plus.
- “Ride with Norman Reedus” Season 5 premieres on March 7 at Midnight ET on AMC and AMC Plus. Early access begins on Feb. 28 on AMC Plus.
- AMC Plus acquisition Lionsgate’s “Cold Courage,” starring BAFTA and Olivier Award-nominated John Simm, launches on March 11.
- “Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka” Season 2 premieres on March 18 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.
- “Doctor Who: Fury From the Deep” premieres March 21 at 6 p.m. ET on BBC America. Early access begins March 15 on AMC Plus.
- “Back” Season 2 premieres on March 31 at Midnight ET on IFC. Early access begins March 18 on AMC Plus.
- “Mama June: Road to Redemption” Season 5 premieres in March on WE tv.
- ALLBLK greenlit “Covenant,” an anthology drama series based on Biblical stories from Kaye Singelton. Production begins in March.
- “Gangs of London” premieres on April 4 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC. Full series available on AMC Plus.
- “Fear the Walking Dead” Season 6B premieres on April 19 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC. Full series available on Sundance Now.
- “2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards” premieres April 22 at 10 p.m. ET
- “Top Gear” Season 30 premieres in April on BBC America and AMC Plus.
- “Creepshow” sophomore season debuts April 1 on Shudder. The anthology series has already been renewed for a third season, and production is already underway.
- AMC Plus acquisition BRON Studios’ and Headline Pictures’ “Kin,” starring Charlie Cox, Clare Dunne and BAFTA Award-nominated Aiden Gillen is set to premiere this fall.
- AMC Plus acquisition All3Media International’s “Too Close,” starring Emmy, Golden Globe and Academy Award-nominated Emily Watson, debuts later this year.
- AMC, Sid Gentle Films and Alibi greenlit modern-day Faustian serial killer thriller “Ragdoll,” based on the novel of the same name by Daniel Cole. Production is set to begin this spring and air later in 2021.
- Shudder and AMC greenlit “Untitled Black Horror Anthology,” which showcases horror stories from Black directors and screenwriters such as Ezra C. Daniels, Tananarive Due, Steven Barnes, Victor LaValle and Al Vetson, among others. The anthology is set to debut on Shudder and AMC Plus later this year.