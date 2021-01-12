Nic Pizzolatto, Matthew McConaughey Series ‘Redeemer’ Not Moving Forward at FX

The FX series “Redeemer,” which was to reunite “True Detective” creator Nic Pizzolatto with Matthew McConaughey, is no longer moving ahead at the network.

The move comes after McConaughey dropped out of the series, sources confirm to Variety. “Redeemer” was originally announced in January 2020 with a script-to-series order.

McConaughey was to star and executive produce with Pizzolatto writing and executive producing. Pizzolatto had signed an overall deal with Fox 21 Television Studios (which became Touchstone Television before being folded into 20th Television) and FX Productions as part of the deal for the series. It is possible Pizzolatto could exit the deal now that “Redeemer” is not going ahead but the situation remains in flux.

Reps for Pizzolatto, McConaughey, and FX, did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment. Reps for 20th Television declined to comment.

“Redeemer” is inspired by Patrick Coleman’s debut novel “The Churchgoer.” It follows a former minister turned dissolute security guard, whose search for a missing woman in Texas leads him through a corruption and criminal conspiracy, as his past and present impact and entwine around a mystery of escalating violence and deceit.

The critically-acclaimed first season of “True Detective” starred McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. The season received 12 Emmy nominations with five wins. McConaughey and Harrelson were both nominated for best actor in a drama series, while Pizzolatto was nominated for best writing for a drama series. Two more seasons have since been produced, with the most recent starring Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff airing at the beginning of 2019.

In addition to his work on “True Detective,” Pizzolatto recently wrote “The Guilty” for Bold Films, with Nine Stories attached to produce and Jake Gyllenhaal attached to star.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news that the series was not moving forward.