Variety Promotes Matt Donnelly, Elaine Low and Jazz Tangcay to Senior Roles

Variety has promoted writers Matt Donnelly and Elaine Low and editor Jazz Tangcay.

The promotions come as Variety is expanding the scope of its multiplatform editorial operations to better capture all aspects of the global entertainment business. Donnelly, Low and Tangcay are part of a growing team around the world delivering breaking news, analysis, data and deep dives to guide the industry through a period of unprecedented transformation.

“There is nothing more gratifying than to see our reporters and editors continuing to push themselves and grow their knowledge of this swiftly evolving media universe,” said Claudia Eller, Editor-in-Chief of Variety. “We are incredibly proud to work with Matt, Elaine and Jazz, all of whom are so talented and devoted to their work.”

Donnelly has advanced to Senior Entertainment and Media Writer. He will focus on news and analysis about the film and TV industries, particularly the inner workings of the Hollywood creative community. He also covers talent representation.

Donnelly joined Variety in September 2018 and has made his mark with exclusive breaking news stories. Among his notable scoops have been the inside story of Gabrielle Union’s departure from NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and reporting on behind-the-scenes strife at “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Donnelly reports to Brent Lang, Executive Editor of Film and Media and New York Bureau Chief.

Low has been upped to Senior TV Business Writer. She came to Variety in January 2019. Low has distinguished herself with sharp business coverage of the streaming sector as well as traditional television programming. She has penned cover stories about the final season of “Orange Is the New Black,” the marriage of e-commerce and reality TV in Amazon’s “Making the Cut” and profiled Netflix television chief Bela Bajaria.

She reports to Daniel Holloway, Executive Editor of Television.

Tangcay has been elevated to Senior Artisans Editor. Tangcay, who joined Variety in October 2019, has quickly established herself as an authority on the below-the-line production community and the array of crafts and technical expertise that are the backbone of visual media and recorded music.

Tangcay is also part of Variety’s Awards Circuit team devoted to covering awards season. She co-hosts the weekly “Awards Circuit” podcast with Variety’s Clayton Davis, Jenelle Riley and Michael Schneider. Tangcay reports to Lang and Shirley Halperin, Executive Editor of Music.

(Pictured: Matt Donnelly, Elaine Low and Jazz Tangcay)