Matt Dillon, Bernadette Peters, Christine Taylor Among Six to Join Patricia Arquette Apple Series ‘High Desert’

The Patricia Arquette-led Apple comedy series “High Desert” has added six new cast members, Variety has learned.

Matt Dillon (“Wayward Pines,” “Crash”), Rupert Friend (“Homeland,” “Death of Stalin”), Weruche Opia (“I May Destroy You”), Brad Garrett (“Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Fargo”), Bernadette Peters (“Mozart in the Jungle,” “The Good Fight”) and Christine Taylor (“Search Party,” “Zoolander”) will all star alongside Arquette in the half-hour series.

The series follows Peggy (Arquette), an addict, who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California. She makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator. It was originally ordered at Apple in September 2020.

Dillon will play Denny, Peggy’s ex, and an undeniably charming parolee and a relentless operator. Friend will play Guru Bob, a local ex-anchorman, who, after a trauma, rebrands himself as a mystic desert personality. Opia stars as Carol, Peggy’s closest friend — the bored fiancé of an ER doctor, and a permissive new stepmother — who has a secret of her own. Garrett plays Bruce, a private investigator whose business is circling the drain, and who becomes Peggy’s reluctant employer. Peters will recur as Rosalyn, Peggy’s complicated mother. Taylor recurs as Dianne, Peggy’s buttoned-up sister, who tries to make order of Peggy’s chaos.

Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford, and Jennifer Hoppe serve as writers and executive producers on “High Desert.” Arquette will executive produce in addition to starring. Jay Roach is attached to direct all eight episodes and executive produce. Ben Stiller executive produces along with Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn via Red Hour Films. Molly Madden and Tom Lassally executive produce on behalf of 3 Arts Entertainment. John Cameron also serves as executive producer, with Michelle Graham of Delirious Media co-executive producing. Apple Studios will produce.

The show marks the second Apple series on which Arquette and Stiller will work together. It was previously announced that Arquette would star in and executive produce the Apple drama series “Severance,” which Stiller will direct and executive produce. The pair previously worked together on the critically-acclaimed Showtime limited series “Escape at Dannemora,” for which Arquette earned a Golden Globe Award as well as an Emmy nomination. Stiller was also nominated for the Emmy for best director for a limited series.