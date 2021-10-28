David Fincher Produces New Matt Damon Commercial Hawking Cryptocurrency

Matt Damon is the new face of … cryptocurrency.

The Oscar winner will star in Crypto.com’s new global ad campaign “Fortune Favors the Brave,” which begins airing in the U.S. on Thursday night.

Directed by Wally Pfister and produced by David Fincher, the 60-second commercial features Damon taking viewers on a historical journey of brave men and women who’ve made a difference in the world in the hopes of inspiring people to be their bravest selves, as well as highlighting the company’s values. This campaign aims to formally introduce the platform to consumers around the world and will launch on TV during “Thursday Night Football” on Fox Sports. The ad will run in more than 20 countries.

Damon is the latest celebrity to hawk digital currency, joining the likes of Kim Kardashian, Stephen Curry and Tom Brady.

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com serves more than 10 million customers with its crypto app and visa card. Crypto.com recently partnered with Water.org, the global nonprofit organization co-founded by Damon that brings safe water and sanitization to people in need. The platform made a $1 million direct donation to the nonprofit to support its mission and is additionally launching initiatives to encourage its own users to support the cause.

“The timing of this campaign coincides with the early stages of mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency, something we’ve been hard at work to advance since our founding five years ago,” said Kris Marszalek, Crypto.com co-founder and CEO. “We’re very excited to introduce our company to a global audience, inviting them to our secure platform with a message focused on financial independence and self-determination.”

“Much like what we’re doing with Water.org, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency platform that shares my commitment to empowering people around the globe with the tools needed to take control of their futures,” Damon said in a statement. “They have built a crypto platform that is accessible and puts people first.”

Watch the new commercial below.