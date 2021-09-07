Matt Bomer to Star in ‘Fellow Travelers’ Series in the Works at Showtime From ‘Philadelphia’ Writer Ron Nyswaner (EXCLUSIVE)

Matt Bomer is attached to star in and executive produce a series adaptation of the Thomas Mallon novel “Fellow Travelers” that is currently in development at Showtime, Variety has learned exclusively.

Ron Nyswaner is adapting the book for the screen and will also serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series. “Fellow Travelers” is described as a political thriller and epic love story that unfolds in the era of McCarthyism and resolves in the age of AIDS. It follow the intertwined lives and volatile romance of two very different men, Hawkins “Hawk” Fuller (Bomer) and Tim Kovacs, through purges, wars, protests, and plagues, overcoming obstacles in the world and in themselves.

Along with Bomer and Nyswaner, Michael Grandage will executive produce in addition to directing. Robbie Rogers will also be an executive producer on the project. Fremantle will produce.

Bomer currently stars in the HBO Max-DC series “Doom Patrol” and also recently starred in Season 3 of the USA Network series “The Sinner.” He is perhaps best known for his starring role in the USA Network series “White Collar,” which ran for six seasons. He has also appeared in both “American Horror Story” and “American Horror Stories.” He was nominated for an Emmy in 2014 for best supporting actor in a TV movie for “The Normal Heart.” On the film side, he has starred in both “Magic Mike” films as well as “In Time,” “The Magnificent Seven,” and “The Nice Guys” among others.

He is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, Viewpoint, and Hansen Jacobson.

Nyswaner, Grandage, and Rogers are currently partnering on the upcoming film “My Policeman,” starring Harry Styles and Emma Corrin, based on the 2012 Bethan Roberts novel of the same name.

Nyswaner is a noted gay rights activist who received an Academy Award nomination for best original screenplay for his work on the Tom Hanks-Denzel Washington film “Philadelphia.” He is also known for writing films like “The Prince of Pennsylvania” and for his work on the Showtime shows “Ray Donovan” and “Homeland.”

He is repped by UTA and Anonymous Content.

“Fellow Travelers” marks the latest premium drama from Fremantle. The company currently produces shows such as “The Mosquito Coast,” “My Brilliant Friend,” and “We Are Who We Are.” Past productions include “The Salisbury Poisonings,” “The Sister,” and “The Young Pope.”