×

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Nigel Lythgoe, Triller Fight Club Team for Competition Series ‘So You Think You Can Fight’ (EXCLUSIVE)

He-Man, Teela Makeovers Revealed in First Look at Netflix’s ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’

By
Haley Bosselman, Adam B. Vary
In a CG animated still from
COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Mattel Television and Netflix released the first look “Masters of the Universe: Revelation,” and it turns out the characters — including He-Man, Skeletor, Teela and Orko — look a lot like they did on the beloved 1980s animated series “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe,” just a bit glowed up.

They also announced the show will premiere globally on July 23.

Since the series was announced in 2019, fans have been speculating just what executive producer and showrunner Kevin Smith — writer-director of “Clerks,” “Chasing Amy” and “Dogma” — would be doing with the property. As the images make clear, Smith and the team at Powerhouse Animation (also the animation studio behind Netflix’s “Castlevania” series) are paying homage not just to the look of the original series, but its storylines as well.

“So much of this show has been possible because of the love and affection for this world at every level of production and the fandom surrounding this franchise,” Smith said in a statement. “So many of us were touched by these stories and these characters early in our lives and were so happy to come back to Eternia. But even if you’ve never watched a single episode of the show or don’t know this universe at all, you can jump right into the story. It’s a really classic, universal action-adventure epic about growth, discovery, magic, and power. This series explores destiny in a fresh way. There’s a lot of reconciling with secrets, betrayal, trust, acceptance, love, and ultimately, loss.”

“Revelation” picks up where the original series left off in 1985. The first episode revolves around a life-changing battle between He-Man (voiced by Chris Wood) and his lifelong nemesis Skeletor (Mark Hamill), after which the planet of Eternia is left broken and He-Man’s compatriots fractured and estranged. He-Man’s compatriot Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar) — who undergoes the most dramatic visual update on the series — is tasked with reuniting her old friends in order to save Eternia and the universe.

While the original series was pitched to children, Smith’s take is aimed squarely at the adults who remember the show fondly, including using Mattel’s original Masters of the Universe toy line as inspiration for the look of the series.

“We’re playing with the original mythology and characters, and revisiting and digging deeper into some of the unresolved storylines,” Smith said.

Along with Wood, Hamill, and Gellar, the voice cast is stacked with talent, including Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn, Liam Cunningham as Man-At-Arms, Stephen Root as Cringer, Griffin Newman as Orko, Diedrich Bader as King Randor and Trap Jaw, Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena, and Justin Long as Roboto. Alan Oppenheimer, who played Skeletor on the original series, is returning as the voice of Moss Man.

Part one of “Masters of the Universe: Revelation,” consisting of five episodes, is written by Smith, Marc Bernardin, Eric Carrasco, Diya Mishra and Tim Sheridan; Bear McCreary (“Battlestar Galactica,” “The Walking Dead”) is the composer; and Frederic Soulie, Adam Bonnett, Christopher Keenan and Rob David are executive producers.

See the first look images below.

In a CG animated still from Masters of the Universe: Revelation, He-Man (right) stands behind Sorceress (left) in a stone room lit only by the light coming from SorceressesÕ hands. Sorceress has her palms outstretched in front of her and wears a white dress, a falcon-like hood over head and orange and blue wings. He-Man wears a silver chest plate with a red "H" in the center, a golden armored belt and wrist plates.

In a CG animated still from Masters of the Universe: Revelation, He-Man wears a silver chest plate with a red "H" in the center, a golden armored belt and golden wrist plates. He raises his silver sword atop Battle Cat, a green tiger with orange stripes and maroon armor on his hind legs. The two are in the center of a throne room.

In a CG animated close-up still from Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Beast Man, a large male figure with pointed ears, maroon fur, a long red beard, pink and blue face paint and horns on his head and back. He looks straight ahead and bares his teeth in a growl.

In a CG animated still from Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Skeletor (left), who wears a purple cloak and hood over his skull, grips his spear in a battle against He-Man (right), a strong shirtless blonde male with a golden armored belt and wrist plates holding a silver sword. The two are standing face to face in a forest with bright foliage.

In a CG animated still from Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Skeletor, who wears a purple cloak and hood over his skull, stands in a forest with bright foliage as he grips his spear as purple electricity sparks around him.

In a CG animated still from Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Moss Man leans down and is surrounded by bright foliage of the forest. He is made up of moss, grass, vines and branches in various shades of green.

In a CG animated still from Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Orko, Andra, Teela, Roboto and Evil-Lyn stand in a line looking off to their left, serious expressions on their faces. Orko floats mid-air, blue arms and ears visible with face shadowed beneath a red hat and purple scarf. Andra, a dark-skinned female, wears a brown and green military style uniform, hair pulled back. Teela, a light-skinned female with short auburn hair, wears a white top with a brown chest plate and harness. Roboto, a gray robot with a red mouth piece, wears a green cloak. Evil-Lyn, a light-skinned female, wears a blue and silver headpiece with a skull in the center and a blue and brown military style uniform, crystal-orb wand in her right hand at her side. A blue sky and icy landscape are visible behind them.

In a CG animated still from Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Prince Adam, a young light-skinned male with light-colored eyes and blonde hair, stands encircled in a multi-colored fog, silver sword raised with his right arm. He wears a white long sleeve tunic, a red vest and a brown belt with a golden belt buckle cinching his waist.

In a CG animated still from Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Teela, a light-skinned female with short auburn hair and light-colored eyes, lunges forward while holding her golden-hilted sword. She wears white and gold armor, a golden head piece with a red jewel in the center and brown boots with white fur trim. A wooden bridge reflects light at its base as it stretches between the trees in the forest visible behind her.

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad