‘Masterchef’ Renewed for Season 12 at Fox

“Masterchef” has been renewed for Season 12 at Fox. Judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez, and Joe Bastianich will all return for the new season.

“Obviously, Gordon is a good friend and, given the recent launch of Studio Ramsay Global, an important part of Fox’s programming and growth strategy,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials for Fox Entertainment. “’Masterchef,’ Gordon, Aarón and Joe, and our fantastic partners at ESNA, have been vital to Fox’s DNA. Even in its eleventh season, this show continues to impress by sustaining Fox’s success on Wednesdays this Summer. We anticipate this momentum to continue next year when ‘Masterchef’ returns for a much deserved Season 12.”

Per Fox, the cooking competition series is currently averaging 5 million viewers per episode in multi-platform viewing. “Masterchef” is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Natalka Znak, Danny Schrader, Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Shyam Balsé serve as executive producers.

The news of the renewal comes about two weeks after Fox and Ramsay announced the new joint venture, Studio Ramsay Global. Under the deal, Studio Ramsay Global will develop, produce and distribute culinary and lifestyle programming for Fox, Tubi and other outlets worldwide. The company will be positioned as both Fox’s and Ramsay’s flagship entity collecting their brands, intellectual property rights and resources in the global cooking and lifestyle program space. The company will operate offices in both London and Los Angeles, and now serve as the exclusive production home for all new series featuring and/or produced by Ramsay.