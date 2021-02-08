Fox Announces ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 5 Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Fox announced the premiere dates for “The Masked Singer” Season 5 and “Game of Talents,” and Variety obtained an exclusive first look at Christopher Meloni on “Finding Your Roots.”

DATES

HBO Max will debut its new reality competition series, “The Bridge,” on Feb. 11. With James McAvoy as host, 12 strangers from the United States, United Kingdom and Ireland set out into the British wilderness with no knowledge of what they’ll be doing, only that there is a cash prize of £100,000. On an island surrounded by a lake, the competitors must construct an 850-foot bridge in 20 days to win. Watch a trailer below.

HBO will add the Swedish-language limited series “Beartown” to its lineup on Feb. 22 at 9 p.m. Over the course of five episodes, the show, based on the novel by Fredrik Backman, follows a community that places its hopes of revitalization on its junior ice hockey team. When the team finally has a chance to secure the national title, a violent act occurs that threatens to completely destroy Beartown. Originally from HBO Europe, Filmlance produced the series. It stars Ulf Stenberg, Aliette Opheim, Tobias Zilliacus, Miriam Ingrid and Oliver Dufåker. Watch a trailer below.

Fox announced the fifth season of “The Masked Singer” will premiere March 10 at 8 p.m., followed by the new variety show “Game of Talents” at 9 p.m. The new season of “The Masked Singer” will see guest host Niecy Nash join regular panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, while each episode of “Game of Talents” centers on two teams competing to figure out the mesmerizing, sometimes bizarre hidden talents of mystery performers in the quest for $200,000.

FIRST LOOKS

Syfy released a trailer for the final episodes of “Wynonna Earp.” The remainder of Season 4, which will also be the fan-favorite series’ final season, sees Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) spiraling after her fallout with Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon). Her sister Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) and Nicole (Katherine Barrell) are finally engaged, but one final supernatural threat still looms. Season 4’s last six episodes begin March 5 at 10 p.m., with the series finale airing April 9. Watch the trailer below.

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” star Christopher Meloni will appear on the Feb. 9 episode of PBS‘ “Finding Your Roots,” and Variety has obtained an exclusive first look at what he will experience. The show follows the emotional journey of those embarking upon learning the truth about their ancestors. This seventh season of the show continues its 10-episode run through the spring and will also feature Clint Black, Lewis Black, Gretchen Carlson, Rosanne Cash, Kasi Lemmons, John Lithgow, Audra McDonald, Tony Shalhoub, Pharrell Williams and more. Watch the clip of Meloni below.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Katy Perry and Michael McDonald will guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” while “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will have Joel Kinnaman, and the Foo Fighters. “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will feature Bill Burr and Justin Hartley, and Queen Latifah and Steven Yeun will be on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”