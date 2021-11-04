‘Masked Singer’ Creator Wonwoo Park Signs First-Look Deal With Fox Alternative Entertainment

Wonwoo Park, the creator of “The Masked Singer” format, has signed a first-look deal with Fox Alternative Entertainment.

Under the deal, Fox and Park’s Seoul-based production company, dI turn, will jointly develop series for global territories and the American market. The two companies are currently developing the international format for the Korean talent-competition series “Lotto Singer,” in which viewers can win cash prizes by correctly betting on contestants’ performances. Created by Park, and from Seoul Broadcasting System’s content hub FormatEast, “Lotto Singer” aired on MBN last year.

“Thanks to the creative genius and vision of Wonwoo Park, the success of ‘The Masked Singer’ and the impact it has had on Fox and numerous other networks throughout the world cannot be understated,” said Allison Wallach, head of Fox Alternative Entertainment. “Wonwoo’s ability to identify and develop concepts that are unique in premise and universal in appeal makes him one of the most innovative producers in the business, and we are excited to see where this partnership will take us.”

The hit American version of “The Masked Singer” is currently in its sixth season on Fox. Since its debut in the U.S. in 2019, the series has been formatted in more than 60 countries worldwide.

“Korea had long been an unnoticed market, but over the last few years formats such as ‘The King of Masked Singer’ have been sold all over the world,” Park said. “Many K-POP singers are massively popular around the world, and Korean production companies clearly have the ability to produce high-efficiency programming. I expect this collaboration with Fox to create more hits; and our team here at dI turn is ready.”

Park is the CEO of dI turn and has been a series writer, creator and producer since 1997. In addition to “The King of Masked Singer,” his credits include CJ Entertainment & Media’s “Top Gear Korea,” “Mama” and “The Song Was Born”; “Million Seller,” “The Hit” and “Singing Battle” for KBS; and “My Ranking” and “Dancing in the Box.”