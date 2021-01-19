‘The Masked Dancer’ Gets a ‘Lego Masters’ Crossover with Guest Panelist Will Arnett (EXCLUSIVE)

As “The Masked Dancer” continues midway through its first season run, the show has revealed several more guest panelists (all a part of the Fox family, natch) who will appear in the coming weeks.

That includes “Lego Masters” host and executive producer Will Arnett, who will guest on the Feb. 10 episode. Clues in that episode, which will feature the show’s top four dancers, will be delivered in the form of Legos.

Also set to appear on the show is “Call Me Kat” star Mayim Bialik, who will be a guest panelist on the Feb. 3 episode (featuring the final five dancers). And Variety has an exclusive clip from this week’s episode, with guest panelist Rob Lowe (from Fox’s “9-1-1: Lone Star”). Scroll down below.

Arnett’s appearance and the Lego clues will have to tide “Lego Masters” fans over until the show returns for Season 2. The competition series has been casting since the show ended last year and will shoot in the spring for an airdate sometime in 2021.

“Lego Masters” was a hit for Fox last season, ending the year as broadcast TV’s No. 1 new entertainment program among adults 18-49 and No. 1 new reality series in total viewers, averaging 9.7 million across all platforms. As for this season, “The Masked Dancer” is currently TV’s top-rated unscripted debut.

This season’s costumes include Zebra, Tulip, Sloth, Exotic Bird, Cotton Candy, Cricket, Disco Ball, Moth, Ice Cube and Hammerhead. Previously unmasked have been Elizabeth Smart as the Moth, Bill Nye the Science Guy as the Ice Cube, and Ice-T as the Disco Ball.

The show touts a cast of 10 celebrities that have “amassed more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times Best-Selling Author titles, four Olympic gold medals and three Broadway show appearances.”

Craig Robinson hosts “The Masked Dancer,” which features panelists Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ashley Tisdale and “The Masked Singer’s” Ken Jeong. Fox Alternative Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television are behind the show, which is executive produced by James Breen (who is the showrunner), Craig Plestis, Daniel Martin and Ellen DeGeneres.

Here’s a first-look clip at this week’s show, airing on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. ET, which features performances by the final six masked dancers, as well as guest panelist Lowe. In this excerpt, Jeong seems pretty convinced that the Hammerhead shark is “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest, and former “Idol” judge Abdul thinks he may be on to something.