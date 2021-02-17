‘The Masked Dancer’ Finale Exclusive Clip: Is Cotton Candy an Ice Skater or a Gymnast?

And then there were three. Fox’s “The Masked Dancer” wraps up its first season on Wednesday night with a battle royale between three finalists: Tulip, Sloth and Cotton Candy.

Variety has a first look at the two-hour episode, specifically the debate among panelists on whether Cotton Candy is an ice skater or a gymnast in real life. Here, Ken Jeong guesses that Cotton Candy could be Olympic figure skater medalist Michelle Kwan, while Brian Austin Green agrees with Jeong and says the skater he has in mind can do gymnast-like flips. Ashley Tisdale, however, disagrees: “You fell like someone who knows how to land,” she says, referring to a tumble the dancer took early in the season. Tisdale believes Cotton Candy could be either Simone Biles or Gabby Douglas, two Olympians who have been guessed in the past for the character.

This season’s costumes include Zebra, Tulip, Sloth, Exotic Bird, Cotton Candy, Cricket, Disco Ball, Moth, Ice Cube and Hammerhead. Previously unmasked were Oscar de la Hoya as the Zebra, Jordin Sparks as the Exotic Bird, Vinny Guadagnino as the Hammerhead, Brian McKnight as the Cricket, Elizabeth Smart as the Moth, Bill Nye the Science Guy as the Ice Cube, and Ice-T as the Disco Ball.

The show touts a cast of 10 celebrities that have “amassed more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times Best-Selling Author titles, four Olympic gold medals and three Broadway show appearances.”

“The Masked Dancer” airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Watch below for an exclusive clip from Wednesday’s finale, “Road to the Finals — Final Clues to the Mask!/The Finale — One Last Mask!”: